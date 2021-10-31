T20 World Cup - New Zealand thrash India by 8 wickets
Web Desk
10:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup - New Zealand thrash India by 8 wickets
Share

DUBAI – New Zealand Sunday defeated India by eight wickets in a crucial match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai International Stadium.

Daryl Mitchell (49) and Kane Williamson (33) helped Kiwis to achieved a soft target of 111 runs in 14.3 overs.

Earlier, Kiwis had won the toss and decided to field first against India.

Trent Bould and Ish Sodhi displayed stunning bowling as they took three and two wickets respectively, restricting India from making a big total. 

India's batting and bowling line failed to display a quality inning, posing threat to their qualification to the next level of the tournament. 

Over the years, New Zealand have been India's bogey team. The last time India defeated Kiwis in an ICC tournament was way back in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

India Possible Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Possible Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

PAKvNZ: Asif, Malik guide Pakistan to seal ... 10:15 PM | 26 Oct, 2021

DUBAI – Pakistan Tuesday defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the T20 World Cup clash at Sharjah Cricket ...

More From This Category
Babar Azam's mother was on ventilator during ...
02:57 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, elect to ...
02:36 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup – England beat Australia by 8 ...
10:37 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Lulusar Whites beat Pink in All Girls Exhibition ...
08:45 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
'Remember the name': Netizens, celebs cheer for ...
09:45 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis: Abdullah, ...
07:33 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah's Halloween look invites severe criticism
05:40 PM | 31 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr