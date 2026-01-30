Ali Tareen keen to regain ownership of Multan Sultans

LAHORE – Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has expressed interest in purchasing the Multan franchise once again in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to report, Ali Tareen has decided to participate in the bidding process for the Multan Sultans franchise and has submitted the required documents to take part in the auction.

Earlier, Ali Tareen had declined to retain ownership of the Multan Sultans and instead showed interest in bidding for the two new PSL teams. However, he later withdrew from the bidding process at the final stage.

Commenting on his decision to withdraw from the bidding for the new teams, Ali Tareen had said that if he were to return to the PSL, it would be with a team representing South Punjab.

It is worth noting that the auction for the Multan franchise in the Pakistan Super League is expected to be held on February 8 or 9.