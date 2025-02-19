Cricket Mania grips Pakistan as ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts today

Historic Moment for Pakistan as ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to spring into action in Pakistan after three decades. With world-class squads and unforgettable moments awaiting, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is said to be a tournament for the history books.

Cricket fever grips a nation of 242 million as wait is finally over, with Pakistan is all set to host its first major ICC tournament in nearly three decades, with highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicking off today on Wednesday. Pakistan is cricket body across country brimming with excitement as the nation prepares to welcome top cricketing nations for the first time since the 1996 World Cup.

The country is gearing up to host an international cricket event due to security concerns after tragic 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team. But now, after years of perseverance and a dramatic improvement in security, the Green Shirts are ready to roll out the red carpet for a thrilling month of cricket action.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 features eight top teams, including Pakistan, defending champions, who will be hoping to replicate their stunning victory in the 2017 edition. The tournament is a special occasion not just for the team, but for millions of passionate fans who have long awaited this moment.

The first game is of Pakistan’s first match against New Zealand at National Stadium in Karachi. As the tournament will showcase action in three Pakistani cities, Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, and there’s also the unique twist of India playing their matches in Dubai due to political tensions.

Pakistan-India game is eye-candy, as fans eagerly anticipate the intense rivalry at a neutral venue. With security in Pakistan now at an all-time high and significant upgrades made to the cricketing facilities, including at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, this tournament promises to be a world-class spectacle.

Fans are ready to fill the stands, while the opening ceremony will feature breathtaking performances, including an air show by the Pakistan Air Force’s ‘Sher Dils’ team and F-16 jets.

Pakistan’s cricket journey has seen remarkable resurgence since international teams started returning in 2019. Now, with the country back on the world cricket map, hosting an ICC event after 29 years is a moment of immense pride.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his excitement, saying, “Hosting the Champions Trophy is a historic achievement for Pakistan, and we are ready to make it a resounding success.”

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and team are also determined to defend their title and bring glory to Pakistan, with focused mindset on the path to victory. The captain said their goal is to win for the nation and give our people something to celebrate,” Rizwan said, with his eyes set firmly on the trophy.