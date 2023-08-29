Mohammad Nawaz included in Pakistan's lineup for Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal

The opening lineup for Pakistan's Asia Cup match versus Nepal tomorrow at the Multan Cricket Stadium has been announced.
Mohammad Nawaz or Usama Mir were the Men in Green's options for their second spinner, but they decided to go with the left-arm spinner.
Although Faheem Ashraf was also a possibility, Babar has chosen to put his faith in the fiery trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf to handle the fast bowling responsibilities.
Pakistan's opening lineup
Pakistan squad:
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir. Traveling reserve: Tayyab Tahir
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 29, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|315.9
|319.15
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|399.3
|403
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.3
|87.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.7
|84.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|797.76
|805.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.33
|41.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.44
|43.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.39
|979.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
