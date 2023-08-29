Mohammad Nawaz included in Pakistan's lineup for Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal

The opening lineup for Pakistan's Asia Cup match versus Nepal tomorrow at the Multan Cricket Stadium has been announced.

Mohammad Nawaz or Usama Mir were the Men in Green's options for their second spinner, but they decided to go with the left-arm spinner.

Although Faheem Ashraf was also a possibility, Babar has chosen to put his faith in the fiery trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf to handle the fast bowling responsibilities.

Pakistan's opening lineup

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir. Traveling reserve: Tayyab Tahir