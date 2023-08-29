WATCH: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor announce release date of 'The Archies'

Prepare for a musical journey like no other as the eagerly awaited movie 'The Archies' unveils its new release date. This December, you'll have the chance to witness the captivating talents of Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper and Vedang Raina as Jughead Jones in this enthralling musical drama.

Under the visionary direction of Zoya Akhtar, the film takes inspiration from the iconic Archie Comics characters and brings them to life on the big screen. Featuring the offspring of Bollywood's A-listers, 'The Archies' is a highly anticipated adaptation that promises to capture hearts and imagination alike.

Initially slated for a November release this year, the movie's premiere has been shifted to 7th December 2023.

The release date of 'The Archies' was unveiled by the cast, accompanied by a live billboard on Mumbai's western express highway. The billboard features a countdown timer.

Excitement was evident as all cast members took to Instagram to share their videos. Suhana looked effortlessly stylish in a grey cropped top paired with denim. Khushi sported a comfortable yet chic look with a grey sweatshirt and trousers. Agastya Nanda chose a white T-shirt, layered with a blue jacket and denims. Vedang opted for an understated grey ensemble, while Mihir and Yuvraj embraced a casual white attire. Aditi's vibrant presence stood out in a red and black outfit."

Having concluded filming in December of the previous year, the drama takes us to a picturesque hill station during the vibrant 1960s. The storyline navigates the ups and downs of Archie and his friends' lives as they traverse friendship, heartbreak, rebellion, school protests, dance parties and more. This cinematic gem adds to the lineup of live-action adaptations from the comics world, joining the ranks of 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' 'Katy Keene' and the recently concluded 'Riverdale'.