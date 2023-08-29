Search

Pakistan

Super Blue Moon on August 30! Here's all you need to know

Web Desk 10:58 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
Super Blue Moon on August 30! Here's all you need to know
Source: File Photo

The 'Once in a Blue Moon' astronomical event is scheduled for August 30. Despite its name, the "blue moon" wouldn't truly be blue; instead, it would be an alluring hue of orange.

What is a Blue Moon?

A supermoon or full Moon that occurs simultaneously with a perigee—the point in the Moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth—defines a Blue Moon as an astronomical event.

Blue moons are not a very uncommon occurrence in the sky. According to Space.com, last Blue Moon was sighted in August 2021. 

A year normally has 12 lunar cycles, which last a total of 354 days, given that the average moon phase lasts roughly 29.5 days. This indicates that an extra 13th full moon occurs in a given year approximately every 2.5 years.

The super blue moon, which marks the conclusion of a four-part lunar phenomenon, will be visible Thursday evening and will be the third-largest moon this year. The phrase "blue moon" has nothing to do with the colour of the moon; rather, it describes when there are two full moons in a row.

The size and brightness of the Super Blue Moon will be somewhat increased. Supermoons appear to be around 40% bigger and 30% brighter than typical full moons. 

Although it is visible with the naked eye, the size difference would not be apparent to the unassisted eye. Binoculars might make it easier to see the Super Blue Moon.

How to watch?

One should observe the moon just after sunset during the hours of dusk to get the best view of the full moon. On August 30, at about 8:37 PM EDT, the Super Blue Moon will be visible.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Honda BR-V price in Pakistan August 2023

09:24 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Punjab government seals all theatres in Lahore

06:48 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Toll on the Lahore-Islamabad M2 motorway increased; check out new rates here

11:25 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

IHC adjourns hearing of Toshakhana case till August 28

12:59 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Imran Khan granted six-month remission in 3-year jail sentence; here’s how

06:03 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Honda City 1.2 latest price in Pakistan August 2023

12:42 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

This European airline is launching Child-free zone on its planes: ...

11:25 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 August, 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 29, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 315.9 319.15
Euro EUR 339 341.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 399.3 403
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.3 87.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.7 84.5
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 797.76 805.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.33 41.73
Danish Krone DKK 43.44 43.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.39 979.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 29, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: