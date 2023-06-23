The Archies' cast featuring SRK's daughter sets the stage on fire at Netflix event

The star-studded cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies had taken the audience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for Netflix's Tudum global fan event by storm. The rising stars, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot channeled their characters from their project with much zeal and zest in the first live performance.
In a video shared by Suhana Khan on Instagram, the cast was seen dancing to the title track bringing energy to the event.
The young actors surprised everyone by dancing to the title track on the title track at Netflix Tudum event 2023 where Khan wore a plaid skirt and vest with a navy blazer, Khushi Kapoor wore a very Betty-style white blouse with high waisted plaid pants, Agastya Nanda wore a yellow jumper and grey plaid pants, channeling inner Archie, and danced to the catchy beat.
The cast of The Archies introduces Suhana Khan — daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan — Khushi Kapoor — daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi — Agastya Nanda — grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan — Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.
Netflix's convention event was held from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo.
The Archies has been brought by Netflix in collaboration with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 23, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317.5
|320.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|369
|372
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.2
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.02
|772.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.83
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.55
|754.55
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Karachi
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Islamabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Peshawar
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Quetta
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Sialkot
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Attock
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Jehlum
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Multan
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Gujrat
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Chakwal
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Sargodha
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Mirpur
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
