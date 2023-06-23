Search

The Archies' cast featuring SRK's daughter sets the stage on fire at Netflix event

Noor Fatima 05:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2023
Source: Suhana Khan (Instagram)

The star-studded cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies had taken the audience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for Netflix's Tudum global fan event by storm. The rising stars, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot channeled their characters from their project with much zeal and zest in the first live performance.

In a video shared by Suhana Khan on Instagram, the cast was seen dancing to the title track bringing energy to the event.

The young actors surprised everyone by dancing to the title track on the title track at Netflix Tudum event 2023 where Khan wore a plaid skirt and vest with a navy blazer, Khushi Kapoor wore a very Betty-style white blouse with high waisted plaid pants, Agastya Nanda wore a yellow jumper and grey plaid pants, channeling inner Archie, and danced to the catchy beat.

The cast of The Archies introduces Suhana Khan — daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan — Khushi Kapoor — daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi — Agastya Nanda — grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan — Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

Netflix's convention event was held from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo. 

The Archies has been brought by Netflix in collaboration with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. 

Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana meets Pakistani lookalike in Dubai

