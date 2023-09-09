Asia Cup: Babar Azam boasts Sri Lanka experience as edge over India ahead of Super 4 match

COLOMBO – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Saturday said his team has an edge over India due to recent over two months of experience of playing cricket in Sri Lanka, which is set to host the high-voltage clash between both teams tomorrow (Sunday) in Colombo.

The arch-rivals are set to lock horns in a Super Four game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The match will start at 2:30pm PST.

Addressing a pre-match conference, the World No. 1 ODI batsman said there was no pressure on the team. He said the players had gotten chance to play cricket in Sri Lanka for two and half months as they participated in various tournaments and recently concluded Lanka Premier League.

While talking about the combination of the team, he said: “We have one of the best pace slot”. They played a significant role in recent victories in Asia Cup matches.

Babar Azam said he and management also took proper care of players as they were undergoing hectic schedule for past several months.

When he was questioned about the squad for upcoming ODI World Cup in India, he said the decisions are taken by the management keeping in view all the circumstances.

He said the team is completely united with focus on winning the matches.