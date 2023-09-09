Saboor Aly turns Ali Ansari's birthday dream into reality

When it comes to being the best wife in the world, Saboor Aly knows how to set the bar high. On her husband's grand 36th birthday, she embarked on a mission that showcased her unwavering dedication to making his dreams come true.

Now, if you're not already in the know, let's rewind a bit. Ansari had previously unveiled an extravagant guest list that he had playfully demanded for his birthday bash. This exclusive list featured some of the world's most dazzling actresses, including the likes of Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatei, Kiara Advani, and Kylie Jenner, and a unique twist - his very own sister, Mariam, and dear friend Owais.

Saboor didn't just throw a run-of-the-mill party; she went above and beyond to create an unforgettable experience. While they shared heartwarming moments, Saboor had not forgotten about the guest list. She ingeniously devised a plan to fulfil her beloved husband's fantasy.

Aly orchestrated a surprise that left everyone wide-eyed with amazement. She rallied friends and family, convincing them to don masks resembling the famous actresses and models from Ali's dream guest list. The result? A captivating transformation where loved ones masqueraded as these iconic celebrities. The atmosphere was nothing short of enchanting, filled with laughter, joy, and a delightful sense of humour that had netizens doubled over in stitches.

"His wish is my command ???? @aliansari_a2 Kahan milay gi aisi Biwi ?" she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-09/1694262052-6818.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-09/1694262054-1301.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-09/1694262057-2461.jpg

Earlier, they marked his birthday with a private dinner celebration, complete with cake-cutting festivities.