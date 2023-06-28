WATCH: Sonam Kapoor takes center stage as a visually-impaired crime fighter in 'Blind' teaser

Sonam Kapoor is poised to dazzle audiences once again with her upcoming project, 'Blind.'

The teaser, released yesterday, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the gripping world of a visually-impaired protagonist on a mission to capture a notorious serial killer. Helmed by director Shome Makhija, this thriller is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2011 Korean film of the same name.

In the teaser, we are introduced to her character, who finds herself in a nerve-wracking situation when she unknowingly steps into a cab driven by a cold-blooded murderer. As the journey unfolds, she realizes that someone is being held captive in the trunk.

The stakes escalate as the police get involved, launching a manhunt for the kidnapper who has been preying on women in the UK. The teaser concludes with a riveting phone call between Sonam's character and the kidnapper, where she fearlessly declares her determination to "put an end to this."

Taking on the role of a visually-impaired woman presents a unique challenge for Kapoor, but she gracefully embodies the vulnerability and strength required to portray a person navigating a sightless existence while facing a formidable adversary.

Joining her in the cast of 'Blind' are talented actors Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey, each bringing their own depth to the narrative. The film's captivating visuals were captured in the picturesque city of Glasgow, Scotland, infusing a distinct flavour into the overall cinematic experience.

With her much-awaited return to the silver screen, Sonam Kapoor is all set to leave audiences spellbound in 'Blind.' Mark your calendars for July 7, when the film premieres exclusively on JioCinema, as this thriller promises an exhilarating ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat.