Search

Lifestyle

WATCH: Sonam Kapoor takes center stage as a visually-impaired crime fighter in 'Blind' teaser

Web Desk 11:16 PM | 28 Jun, 2023
WATCH: Sonam Kapoor takes center stage as a visually-impaired crime fighter in 'Blind' teaser
Source: Youtube

Sonam Kapoor is poised to dazzle audiences once again with her upcoming project, 'Blind.'

The teaser, released yesterday, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the gripping world of a visually-impaired protagonist on a mission to capture a notorious serial killer. Helmed by director Shome Makhija, this thriller is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2011 Korean film of the same name.

In the teaser, we are introduced to her character, who finds herself in a nerve-wracking situation when she unknowingly steps into a cab driven by a cold-blooded murderer. As the journey unfolds, she realizes that someone is being held captive in the trunk.

The stakes escalate as the police get involved, launching a manhunt for the kidnapper who has been preying on women in the UK. The teaser concludes with a riveting phone call between Sonam's character and the kidnapper, where she fearlessly declares her determination to "put an end to this."

Taking on the role of a visually-impaired woman presents a unique challenge for Kapoor, but she gracefully embodies the vulnerability and strength required to portray a person navigating a sightless existence while facing a formidable adversary.

Joining her in the cast of 'Blind' are talented actors Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey, each bringing their own depth to the narrative. The film's captivating visuals were captured in the picturesque city of Glasgow, Scotland, infusing a distinct flavour into the overall cinematic experience.

With her much-awaited return to the silver screen, Sonam Kapoor is all set to leave audiences spellbound in 'Blind.' Mark your calendars for July 7, when the film premieres exclusively on JioCinema, as this thriller promises an exhilarating ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Sonam Kapoor and Tom Cruise to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

WATCH: Title track of Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali's upcoming film released

03:32 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

What's cooking between AP Dhillon and Khushi Kapoor?

10:37 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

The Archies' cast featuring SRK's daughter sets the stage on fire at Netflix event

05:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Teaser of ‘Umro Ayyar’ featuring Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar is out now

10:57 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

WATCH: Teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out!

07:17 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

WATCH: Atif Aslam's heartfelt tribute to maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

07:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

WATCH: Sonam Kapoor takes center stage as a visually-impaired crime ...

11:16 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 June 2023

09:02 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: