Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore

Web Desk 08:00 AM | 29 Jun, 2023
Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore
Days after imploding on the ocean floor while en route to the Titanic disaster, killing all five aboard, including two Pakistanis, the Titan submersible's wreckage has been pulled ashore.

According to the Daily Mail's report on Wednesday, the massive chunks of metal were discharged from the Horizon Arctic ship at the Canadian Coast Guard dock in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, this morning.

Large tarpaulins were promptly placed over the wreckage before being removed for inspection.

The Titan was pulled out to sea by the Canadian-flagged Polar Prince cargo ship, but it lost contact with it around an hour and a half after the submarine descended into the ocean depths earlier this month.

An international search and rescue operation that had the world's attention since the missing tourist craft went missing came to a conclusion with the revelation of the implosion.

A debris field was discovered on the ocean floor 1,600 feet from the Titanic's bow, which is 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada and more than two miles below the surface of the water.

