Rabia Butt exudes boss energy at 'Gunah' press meet up

Noor Fatima 06:31 PM | 23 Jul, 2023
Source: Rabia Butt (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment industry's gorgeous actress, Rabia Butt, is back to steal the spotlight with her sartorial choices.

The 33-year-old supermodel-turned-actress is considered one of the top notch artists in the industry, thanks to her illustrious career and acting prowess. 

With a booming career, both in fashion and dramas, Butt knows how to infuse fashion on and off screen. In a recent "press meet up" about her latest mini series, Gunah, the Yeh Dil Mera star took the prize for the best dressed lady.

Clad in a formal attire, Butt exuded boss energy with her black suit and crispy white shirt paired with dainty gold jewellery. To complement the look, the Hijrat star rocked a statement eyeliner and a peach lip combo.

Sharing a carousel of stills, Butt captioned the post, "She collects guitars and songs, I collect stones and hearts."

Speaking about her character — SHO Sabiha — in Gunah, Butt added, "In portraying the role of a righteous female police officer in mini series Gunah, in a society where the rule of law is but a distant dream and women are deemed inferior to men, I, Rabia Butt, delve into the depths of my character's consciousness."

She further stated, "As a Pakistani actress, I cannot ignore the harsh reality of our male-dominated society and the imperfections within our law and order system."

"Playing this character, my mind became a battleground of emotions. On one hand, the weight of responsibility to lead by example and deliver justice in such an arduous context pressed upon me. On the other hand, profound empathy emerged for the countless women who face daily struggles in a society that fails to recognize their true potential," she commented about her strong-headed character.

"This series stands as a powerful testament, highlighting the immense challenges women encounter while striving to forge a path towards justice amidst a societal landscape that continually seeks to undermine their worth.

"Moving back to GUNAH, brace yourselves. The best is yet to come!" she concluded.

"GUNAH, a series which explores the depths of passion as it becomes a dangerous game and the mystique of love, the original sin," director and actor Sarmad Khoosat wrote about the series.

The series is directed by Adnan Sarwar and written by Mohsin Ali. Gunah boasts an ensemble cast of Sarmad Khoosat, Saba Qamar, Rabia Butt, Juggun Kazim, Usman Chaudhry, Faiz Chauhan and Fahad Hashmi.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

