Rabia Butt reveals why she has not tied the knot yet 
Web Desk
07:30 PM | 27 May, 2022
Rabia Butt reveals why she has not tied the knot yet 
Source: Rabia Butt (Instagram)
Share

Amid the rising tension in the political arena of Pakistan, there are a plethora of problems that remain unsolved. Despite the tension and negativity, supermodel Rabia Butt's recent statement is a comic relief as she hilariously spins the tense situation.

Amusing the internet, the 32-year-old supermodel displayed the best example of her tongue-in-cheek humour as she named the political unrest as the sole reason why she hasn't tied the knot yet.

Taking to Twitter, the Pehli Si Muhabbat actor made the hilarious revelation leaving the fans rolling with laughter over her quick wit.

"Yeh zara mulk kei halaat theek hon tau mein bhi kuch sochoon phir shaadi ka.", tweeted the Yeh Dil Mera star.

