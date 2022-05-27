Shyraa Roy shares her working experience with Hrithik Roshan
Share
The first Miss Trans Pakistan Shyraa Roy is reminiscing about her once-in-a-lifetime experience working with Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan.
The popular actress has acted in Street Dancer 3D and Mohenjo Daro. In her recent appearance on a popular talk show G Sarkar hosted by Naumaan Ijaz, she spilt the beans about her experience with the Bang Bang actor.
Delving into details, Roy stated: “I didn’t know that the movie was with Hrithik Roshan, I was in the University when I got a call for a cameo role in a film, I thought that I will be having a good stipend money and it will be a memorable experience too"
"so I said ‘yes’ to it, when I first saw Hrithik, I was shivering, he had to come into the car and had to drive it too fast and I had to act scared, as per the script, in that whole scene, I was in shock and awe of him, it was a huge moment, I was nervous because it was an unbelievable experience. I just said Hello to him and we picturized the scene,” she concluded.
Bollywood film Mohenjo Daro was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, Kabir Bedi and Arunoday Singh in lead roles. It was released in August 2016.
Zunaira Inam gets nostalgic after Farhan Akhtar ... 03:03 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Bollywood's super hit movie 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' has been ruling hearts eversince its release and it gave major ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue vandalised by Hindutva ...11:02 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Leaked phone call allegedly between Malik Riaz and Asif Zardari goes ...10:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
- PropTech: the inevitable digitization of real estate in Pakistan10:28 PM | 28 May, 2022
-
-
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan gets clean chit in drugs case07:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
-
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022