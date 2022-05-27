Shyraa Roy shares her working experience with Hrithik Roshan
07:53 PM | 27 May, 2022
Shyraa Roy shares her working experience with Hrithik Roshan
The first Miss Trans Pakistan Shyraa Roy is reminiscing about her once-in-a-lifetime experience working with Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan.

The popular actress has acted in Street Dancer 3D and Mohenjo Daro. In her recent appearance on a popular talk show G Sarkar hosted by Naumaan Ijaz, she spilt the beans about her experience with the Bang Bang actor.

Delving into details, Roy stated: “I didn’t know that the movie was with Hrithik Roshan, I was in the University when I got a call for a cameo role in a film, I thought that I will be having a good stipend money and it will be a memorable experience too"

"so I said ‘yes’ to it, when I first saw Hrithik, I was shivering, he had to come into the car and had to drive it too fast and I had to act scared, as per the script, in that whole scene, I was in shock and awe of him, it was a huge moment, I was nervous because it was an unbelievable experience. I just said Hello to him and we picturized the scene,” she concluded.

Bollywood film Mohenjo Daro was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, Kabir Bedi and Arunoday Singh in lead roles. It was released in August 2016.

