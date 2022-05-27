Anushka Sharma looks stunning in latest pictures

Bollywood bigwigs stepped out from the star-studded birthday bash of director Karan Johar but it seems that Anushka Sharma is winning at the fashion forefront.

The Sultan star turned heads in a gorgeous black outfit as she attended the party. Donning a black Elisabetta Franch dress, Sharma looked stunning with her subtle glam and beach waves.

Taking to Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor shared the sizzling clicks and captioned the post, “Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

In the pictures, the Zero actor looked glamorous and garnered praise from her co-stars, fellow industry actors and massive dan following.

On the work front, she r is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.