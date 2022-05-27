PIA announces Pakistan's Hajj flights plan
Web Desk
08:45 PM | 27 May, 2022
PIA announces Pakistan's Hajj flights plan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's national flag-carrier will begin this year’s Hajj flight operations on May 31, the airline announced on Friday.

“PIA’s flight operations will continue with 297 flights from May 31 to August 13,” the PIA said in a tweet.

“Hajj flight operations will be carried out from 8 cities of Pakistan, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar and Quetta.” PIA said the Hajj flights from Pakistan would fly to Jeddah and Medina.

Some 291 PIA flights would be included in the coming months.

Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 81,132 pilgrims to Pakistan who will be able to perform the annual Hajj this year.

Pakistan announces balloting results for govt ... 08:06 PM | 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the results of Hajj ...

Meanwhile on Friday, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced to bring down the cost of upcoming Hajj below 6,50,000 rupees.

Taking the floor of the National Assembly, he said that the residences for pilgrims have been hired at lower prices in Makkah and Madinah.

Efforts are being made to further reduce the cost of the Hajj so that common Muslims can perform their religious obligation with utmost ease, he added.

More From This Category
Shireen Mazari's daughter booked for 'defaming' ...
06:43 PM | 27 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly's bail plea in forest fire case ...
06:09 PM | 27 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address the nation tonight
05:04 PM | 27 May, 2022
No deal with establishment, says Imran Khan
04:13 PM | 27 May, 2022
Supreme Court seeks names of cabinet members ...
02:41 PM | 27 May, 2022
Senate passes bills to amend elections and NAB ...
02:00 PM | 27 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New Zealand PM pays tribute to Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto at Harvard
07:07 PM | 27 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr