Virat Kohli pens romantic note for Anushka Sharma’s birthday 

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wished his ladylove and leading Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on her birthday in the most adorable way, leaving their massive fan following gushing.

The star cricketer extended love and sweet wishes to his wife on her 34th birthday and told the world what an amazing person she is.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kohli shared loved-up portraits where they beamingly posed for the camera and penned a heartwarming note.

"Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around".Anushka reacted to Virat's post and commented: "Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The aforementioned pictures show the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star looking stunning as she donned a white dress alongside the sports heartthrob looking sharp in a t-shirt and pants.

Meanwhile, the Sultan actor also took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful glimpses from the celebrations.

"I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it. Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful ????❤️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Back in 2017, Anushka and Virat got married at a beautiful destination wedding and they are parents to daughter Vamika together.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback film Chakda Xpress, in which she will essay the role of Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, on the big screen.