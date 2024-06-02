Search

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon attacked by mob in Mumbai

04:20 PM | 2 Jun, 2024
MUMBAI - Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon faced a chaotic and violent incident in Bandra late Saturday night. The 1990s film superstar was allegedly drunk during the confrontation, which was sparked by accusations that her driver was involved in rash driving.

According to witnesses, a mob confronted Tandon, accusing her of abusing and assaulting women at the scene. A widely shared video shows the actor, dressed in white, pleading with the crowd, "Please don't hit me," as the situation escalated. Locals and the alleged victims surrounded Tandon, with one woman, bleeding from her nose, claiming that Tandon had assaulted her.

The commotion intensified, with people calling the police and some in the crowd urging others to "Hit her." Indian media reports suggest that Tandon exited her car in a drunken state to defend her driver and struck one of the women's mothers, causing serious head injuries. However, conflicting accounts indicate that the car did not actually make contact with anyone.

In the aftermath, Tandon was seen repeatedly asking onlookers not to record videos and pleading with the mob not to push or hit her. The actress has since sought legal counsel to address the allegations.

Despite the recent turmoil, Raveena Tandon continues to focus on her professional endeavors. Her recent role in "Patna Shuklla" has been well-received, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft. As she prepares for her upcoming films "Ghudchadi" and "Welcome Back," Tandon remains a prominent figure in Bollywood, determined to overcome personal challenges and continue her successful career in the industry.

