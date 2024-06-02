Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital, other cities brace for scattered rains, thunderstorm

Lahore, and parts of Punjab will experience mixed bag of weather in coming days as Met Department predicted rain, thunderstorms and hot weather next week.

Lahore Rain Update

The weather forecast for Punjab capital shows that it will receive scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The advisory said mainly hot weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very hot with dust-raising windstorm are likely in southern districts. Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Kasur, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala on Monday and Tuesday.

Lahore Temperature Today

On Sunday, the temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 43 degrees Celcius while the humidity was recorded at 25 percent with winds at 11km per hour.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

As of now, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly hot weather is expected in most areas of country, while very hot with windstorm are likely in southern parts. However isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.