Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital, other cities brace for scattered rains, thunderstorm

Lahore, and parts of Punjab will experience mixed bag of weather in coming days as Met Department predicted rain, thunderstorms and hot weather next week.
The weather forecast for Punjab capital shows that it will receive scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
The advisory said mainly hot weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very hot with dust-raising windstorm are likely in southern districts. Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Kasur, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala on Monday and Tuesday.
On Sunday, the temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 43 degrees Celcius while the humidity was recorded at 25 percent with winds at 11km per hour.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
As of now, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly hot weather is expected in most areas of country, while very hot with windstorm are likely in southern parts. However isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
