Overseas Pakistanis to receive urgent passports within a week

In a significant move to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that urgent passports will now be issued within seven days. This directive was given during Naqvi's visit to Passport and NADRA centers in London today.
Naqvi emphasized that normal passports will be issued within 30 days, and this policy will be uniformly applied to all Pakistani missions abroad. This decision comes in response to the current delays, where normal passports were being issued in approximately four months, and urgent passports in one and a half months.
"The issuance of passports within the stipulated time is a priority, and no delays will be tolerated," Naqvi stated. He warned that action would be taken against any non-compliance.
To ensure timely delivery, the Interior Minister has established a monitoring cell, which will be headed by Personal Staff Officer to the Interior Minister, ASP Shehrbano. This cell will oversee the process and handle any issues that arise.
Overseas Pakistanis who do not receive their passports within the specified time can lodge complaints via email at passport@interior.gov.pk. Naqvi's visit also included interactions with Pakistani nationals present at the centers. They expressed their satisfaction with the performance of NADRA, which was commended by the Minister.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, accompanied the Interior Minister during this visit. This initiative aims to streamline the passport issuance process and provide efficient service to Pakistani expatriates.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
