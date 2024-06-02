Sindh govt announces interest-free loans for agricultural education students

In a significant move to support agricultural education, the Sindh government has announced the provision of interest-free loans to students of the Agricultural University Tando Jam. This initiative aims to empower young individuals pursuing agricultural studies by easing their financial burdens and encouraging entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector.
The announcement was made by Sindh Minister of Agriculture, Sardar Bakhsh Mehr, who emphasized the importance of equipping the youth with the necessary resources to start their own agricultural businesses. "Students who receive agricultural education through these interest-free loans will have the opportunity to launch their own agricultural enterprises," said Mehr.
The Minister highlighted the growing challenges posed by climate change, noting that agriculture is one of the sectors most affected. "Climate change has become a significant problem, with its biggest impact being on agriculture. By supporting our young agricultural students, we are investing in the future of our agricultural sector," he added.
To facilitate this initiative, the Department of Agriculture at the Agricultural University Tando Jam has been tasked with developing a mechanism to effectively provide these interest-free loans to students. This measure is part of a broader strategy to enhance agricultural education and innovation in Sindh.
Additionally, the Sindh government has commenced work on the "Hari Card" project, which aims to further support the agricultural community. The specifics of this project are yet to be detailed, but it underscores the government's commitment to addressing the needs of farmers and agricultural students alike.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
