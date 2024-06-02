Search

Pakistan

Woman assaulted by landlord while house-hunting in Rawalpindi

05:44 PM | 2 Jun, 2024
assault by landlord

Often, life's true colors are unveiled at unexpected moments, and such was the case for a woman who, instead of house-hunting, became the victim of a heartless landlord's assault.

The incident, unfolding in the Akal Garh neighborhood of Rawalpindi, marks a new low in human decency. The victim, a mother of four hailing from an extremely impoverished background, endured the weight of life's burdens only to face brutality.

According to reports from the Ganj Mandi Police Station, the victim's distressing ordeal began when the landlord, Shafqat Ali, coerced her into visiting another property under the pretext of showing her a rental accommodation. Once there, Ali subjected her to a harrowing assault.

In a horrifying turn of events, when the victim raised her voice in protest, the perpetrator not only severed her hair but also issued menacing threats of dire consequences if she dared to speak up.

The police have taken immediate action following the woman's complaint. A case has been registered, and medical procedures are being carried out for the victim. Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprit, who is currently evading arrest.

Pakistan

06:04 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Goods worth millions stolen from FIA headquarters

05:44 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Woman assaulted by landlord while house-hunting in Rawalpindi

05:24 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Sindh govt announces interest-free loans for agricultural education ...

04:58 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Overseas Pakistanis to receive urgent passports within a week

04:32 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital, other cities brace for ...

03:05 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Hidden cameras found in Lahore girls hostel's washrooms; students, ...

Pakistan

04:13 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador found in Islamabad

01:04 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Lahore Cafe slapped with Rs60lac fine for fake Starbucks branding

04:29 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Helen Mary Roberts becomes first christian woman brigadier in ...

11:28 PM | 31 May, 2024

Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs 4.74 per litre for June 2024

06:21 PM | 30 May, 2024

Two maids arrested for secretly making objectionable videos of ...

08:11 PM | 30 May, 2024

Imran Khan talks about Gen Bajwa's lust for power and lies in latest ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:04 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Goods worth millions stolen from FIA headquarters

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: