Woman assaulted by landlord while house-hunting in Rawalpindi

Often, life's true colors are unveiled at unexpected moments, and such was the case for a woman who, instead of house-hunting, became the victim of a heartless landlord's assault.

The incident, unfolding in the Akal Garh neighborhood of Rawalpindi, marks a new low in human decency. The victim, a mother of four hailing from an extremely impoverished background, endured the weight of life's burdens only to face brutality.

According to reports from the Ganj Mandi Police Station, the victim's distressing ordeal began when the landlord, Shafqat Ali, coerced her into visiting another property under the pretext of showing her a rental accommodation. Once there, Ali subjected her to a harrowing assault.

In a horrifying turn of events, when the victim raised her voice in protest, the perpetrator not only severed her hair but also issued menacing threats of dire consequences if she dared to speak up.

The police have taken immediate action following the woman's complaint. A case has been registered, and medical procedures are being carried out for the victim. Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprit, who is currently evading arrest.