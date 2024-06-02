Goods worth millions stolen from FIA headquarters

In a daring heist, goods worth millions of rupees were stolen from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters in Islamabad, sending shockwaves through law enforcement circles. However, swift action by Rawalpindi Police led to the recovery of the stolen items and the apprehension of two suspects, one of whom was identified as a former FIA employee.

The operation unfolded at the Mandira toll plaza, where the Mandra police station conducted a meticulously planned raid. The stolen goods, belonging to the FIA's Corporate Banking Circle office in Sector G-13, were uncovered during this operation. Despite attempting to evade capture, the suspects were intercepted near LRBT Hospital after a high-speed chase.

According to details outlined in the FIR, the stolen items constitute a wide array of valuables, including property parcels, mobile phones, wireless sets, counterfeit vehicle number plates, service cards, temporary airport entry permits, national identity cards, ATM cards, mobile SIM cards, masks, Afghan citizen cards, and Turkish export cards.

Upon initial interrogation, the apprehended suspects, identified as Saad Anwar and Muhammad Hamza, confessed to their involvement in the theft. Furthermore, they disclosed the identities of four additional accomplices: Abdullah Khan, Mehtab, Ali, and Hasan. Of particular concern is the revelation that one of the arrested individuals had been terminated from the FIA, raising questions about internal security protocols within the agency.

Law enforcement agencies have mobilized special task forces to apprehend the remaining culprits, while FIA officials have been duly informed of the situation. Preliminary estimates suggest that the stolen parcels contain a staggering amount exceeding five crore rupees in both domestic and foreign currency.

The apprehended suspects are set to appear before the court today as investigations into the heist continue to unfold, shedding light on the intricacies of this audacious crime.