PTI leader Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed hospitalized amid deteriorating health

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed's health took a turn for the worse, prompting authorities to transfer him from jail to Services Hospital for medical attention. Rasheed, who is currently detained at Camp Jail, experienced severe abdominal pain, necessitating immediate medical intervention.
According to sources, Rasheed was admitted to Services Hospital after complaining of intense discomfort. Professor Yasin Rafique, the head of Surgical Unit 3 at the hospital, will oversee an urgent appendix operation for Rasheed.
The PTI leader's health deterioration comes amid his detention in connection with a case dating back to May 9th. Rasheed has been held at Camp Jail since his arrest, awaiting legal proceedings.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
