PTI leader Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed hospitalized amid deteriorating health

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed's health took a turn for the worse, prompting authorities to transfer him from jail to Services Hospital for medical attention. Rasheed, who is currently detained at Camp Jail, experienced severe abdominal pain, necessitating immediate medical intervention.

According to sources, Rasheed was admitted to Services Hospital after complaining of intense discomfort. Professor Yasin Rafique, the head of Surgical Unit 3 at the hospital, will oversee an urgent appendix operation for Rasheed.

The PTI leader's health deterioration comes amid his detention in connection with a case dating back to May 9th. Rasheed has been held at Camp Jail since his arrest, awaiting legal proceedings.