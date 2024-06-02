Another fire erupts on Margalla Hills as heatwave sweeps through Pakistan

Authorities extinguished another forest fire on the Margalla Hills on Sunday as the country continues to endure a severe heatwave.

This latest fire erupted just a day after officials in the federal capital managed to control fires at two different locations on the Margalla Hills. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Memon, reported that the fire reignited earlier today on a section of the Margalla Hills located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Memon stated that teams from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) were on-site to combat the fire, with 36 firefighters involved in the operation. He also mentioned that authorities established a firewall to prevent the flames from spreading into the federal city. The Islamabad administration collaborated with the KP government in efforts to contain the blaze.

The Margalla range, part of the Himalayan foothills, frequently experiences bushfires during the summer months. Recently, intermittent fires have erupted in the Islamabad hills. Officials have not yet confirmed if these fires are due to high temperatures or arson. However, the capital's administration reported on Friday that three suspects had been arrested on suspicion of starting the forest fires.

In other regions, fires have also broken out. In Rawalpindi's Kahuta Tehsil, a fire spread over 15 to 20 acres in the Baghar Sharif area. Rescue teams and police are working to control the flames. Rescue officials indicated that the rugged and mountainous terrain is complicating their efforts, though they are extinguishing the fire wherever possible. The district administration has launched an emergency operation and requested additional personnel and machinery.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district, a fire in the Kurd Sharif forest damaged numerous valuable trees and wildlife. Rescue officials reported that while the fire has been brought under control, smoke continues to rise in some areas. Due to limited land access, rescue teams faced challenges and had to approach the affected area via Mianwali. Rescue in-charge Malik Nurul Amin stated that the fire has been extinguished, but cooling efforts are ongoing in areas with lingering smoke.

Recently, parts of Pakistan have experienced temperatures as high as 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 F), with South Asia enduring an exceptionally hot summer. Scientists attribute this trend to human-driven climate change.

