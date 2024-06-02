Search

Pakistan

Pakistan tops list of countries holding airline funds, says IATA

Web Desk
09:05 PM | 2 Jun, 2024
Pakistan tops list of countries holding airline funds, says IATA
Source: File photo

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Sunday urged Pakistan and Bangladesh to release airline revenues totaling $731 million to ensure that air carriers can continue providing essential air connectivity.

According to the IATA, Pakistan and Bangladesh top the list of eight countries holding 87 percent of the total blocked airline funds over the past 40 months. Airlines have been unable to repatriate $411 million from Pakistan and $320 million from Bangladesh, making the situation "severe."

IATA Director-General Willie Walsh stated that the solution in Bangladesh lies with the Central Bank, which must prioritize aviation's access to foreign exchange in accordance with international treaty obligations. In Pakistan, the issue involves finding efficient alternatives to the current system of audit and tax exemption certificates, which cause long processing delays.

Other countries holding airline revenues include Algeria, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Eritrea, Zimbabwe, and the XAF Zone.

The IATA reported a 28 percent decrease in the amount of airline funds blocked from repatriation by governments, with total blocked funds at the end of April standing at approximately $1.8 billion, down by $708 million since December 2023. The primary driver of this reduction was the significant clearance of funds previously blocked in Nigeria. Egypt also approved the release of a substantial accumulation of blocked funds.

The IATA reiterated its call for governments to remove all barriers preventing airlines from repatriating their revenues from ticket sales and other activities, in line with international agreements and treaty obligations.

"The reduction in blocked funds is a positive development. However, the remaining $1.8 billion is significant and must be urgently addressed," Walsh said. "The efficient repatriation of airline revenues is guaranteed in bilateral agreements. More importantly, it is essential for airlines, which operate on thin margins, to provide economically critical connectivity. No business can operate long-term without access to rightfully earned revenues."

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:43 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Eid-ul-Adha special trains by Pakistan Railways -- here the timings ...

09:05 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Pakistan tops list of countries holding airline funds, says IATA

08:44 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Punjab government all set to enforce a complete ban on plastic bags

07:58 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Another fire erupts on Margalla Hills as heatwave sweeps through ...

07:02 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

PTI leader Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed hospitalized amid deteriorating ...

06:29 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Balochistan CM's aircraft suffers midair engine fire

Pakistan

04:13 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador found in Islamabad

01:04 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Lahore Cafe slapped with Rs60lac fine for fake Starbucks branding

04:29 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Helen Mary Roberts becomes first christian woman brigadier in ...

11:28 PM | 31 May, 2024

Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs 4.74 per litre for June 2024

09:11 AM | 1 Jun, 2024

Feroze Khan getting married again after divorce with Aliza Sultan?

10:55 PM | 31 May, 2024

Pakistan set to sign $2 billion deal with European shipping company

Advertisement

Latest

09:43 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Eid-ul-Adha special trains by Pakistan Railways -- here the timings and routes

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: