Balochistan CM's aircraft suffers midair engine fire

In a harrowing incident, the aircraft carrying Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and his entourage narrowly escaped a catastrophic accident after one of its engines caught fire midair during the journey from Quetta to Islamabad.

The alarming situation unfolded on Saturday as the plane traversed the skies between the provincial capital of Quetta and the federal capital, Islamabad. Amidst the routine flight, an unexpected crisis emerged when one of the aircraft's engines suddenly burst into flames.

Despite the perilous circumstances, the pilot exhibited remarkable composure and expertise, swiftly maneuvering the aircraft to a safe landing at Islamabad Airport. The skillful piloting averted what could have been a tragic disaster, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew members on board.

Fortunately, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, along with his accompanying staff and the flight crew, emerged unscathed from the ordeal. Their safety stands as a testament to the quick thinking and professionalism demonstrated by the pilot in navigating the crisis.

The incident underscores the critical importance of stringent safety protocols and the vital role played by experienced pilots in ensuring the well-being of air travelers, especially in moments of unforeseen emergencies.

As investigations into the cause of the engine fire commence, authorities and aviation experts are expected to conduct thorough inquiries to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. In the meantime, the swift and adept response of the pilot in safely landing the aircraft serves as a reminder of the indispensable role played by skilled professionals in averting potential disasters amidst adversity.