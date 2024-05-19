Why Pakistani students were attacked in Bishkek? Kyrgyz ministry reveals cause and events

The capital of Kyrgyzstan saw violent clashes between locals and international students and hundreds of Pakistani and other Asians were injured, and harassed in mob violence.

After the international protests, Kyrgyzstan’s internal affairs ministry shared details about the cause of the violence involving foreign nationals and provided a detailed chronology of events leading to unrest in Bishkek from May 17 to 18.

It started around 2:00 am on May 13 with clash between a group of unknown individuals and foreign students near a pizzeria in capital Bishkek.

The conflict started when the group asked for cigarettes and quibbled over smoking. One of the individuals attempted to start a fight, causing the foreign students to flee to a hostel on Ogonbaev Street.

The ministry's report stated that the group chased students to the hostel, where they entered the building and used force against the foreigners, taking their money and personal belongings.

The situation escalated when four individuals entered a girls' room, breaking down the doors. This prompted the foreign students in the hostel to confront the intruders, resulting in a massive fight. Three of the attackers fled, leaving one behind, who was later taken to the hospital but left without revealing his identity after receiving treatment.

All events were captured by security cameras. The ministry has initiated an investigation into rowdy behavior by the group.

The report by Kyrghyz government said four foreign nationals were arrested as part of the criminal investigation, saying three foreigners reported thefts.

Two of the attackers were identified as M.N.J, born in 2006, and Sh.T.S., born in 2005, both from the Kemin district. Police are working to locate these individuals and identify others involved.

Several students shared videos online, showing hostel clashes on social networks two days later. On May 18, masses flocked at the intersection of Chui Prospekt and Kurmanjan Datka Street, demanding action from law enforcement against those responsible for the hostel fight.

The report further said that third parties exploited the situation to incite unrest by spreading false information about victims and fatalities through social media groups.