Pakistani bodybuilders bag two medals at European Championship in Budapest

Web Desk
09:35 AM | 19 May, 2024
Source: PBBFOfficialPage/FB

Two Pakistani bodybuilders made the nation proud, clinching medals at third European Bodybuilding Championship held in Budapest, Hungary.

The South Asian country made its debut in the international tournament, with Arsalan Baig securing silver medal in the Sports Physique category and Shehzad Qureshi claiming the bronze medal in the Bodybuilding category.

The European Bodybuilding championship event was organized by Hungarian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (HBPSF), and garnered huge support from Hungarian government.

After the feat, General Secretary of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) Sohail Anwar hailed winners and participants for their outstanding performance.

Pakistan's envoy to Hungary, Asif Hussain Memon, also lauded the efforts of the bodybuilders.

Meanwhile, Arsalan Baig, and Shehzad Qureshi expressed excitement about historic win in Europe, showcasing the talent and dedication for sports.

Several Pakistani bodybuilders including Yahya Butt, Salman Ahmed, Masoom Butt have notably excelled in championships organized by World Bodybuilding and IFBB.

So far, Pakistani bodybuilders have brought 97 medals which are a source of pride for the PBBF, which remains confident that its bodybuilders and athletes will continue to excel on the international stage.

Pakistan wins gold, 2 bronze medals in SA Bodybuilding Championship

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

