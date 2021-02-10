Pakistan’s all relevant sectors contributed in COVID-19 fight, says CJCSC Gen Nadeem

06:43 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
Pakistan’s all relevant sectors contributed in COVID-19 fight, says CJCSC Gen Nadeem
Share

RAWALPINDI – National seminar on “Global, Strategic and Socio-EconomicImpacts of COVID-19 and Pakistan” was organized by Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU), said ISPR on Wednesday.

​General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, in his keynote address, dilated upon the need to formulate appropriate responses and strategies emerging from the issues other than the traditional security concerns and said that all the relevant sectors of Pakistan contributed in the fight against this pandemic.

CJCSC thanked President NDU and ISSRA for organizing the seminar that enabled to study the intricate challenges of the present time and to come up with innovative solutions for the national effort.

