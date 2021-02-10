PAKvSA – Trophy for T20I series unveiled

LAHORE – The trophy for the T20 International cricket series between Pakistan and South Africa was unveiled at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The captains for both the teams – Pakistan’s Babar Azam and South Africa’s Quinton D Kcock – posed with the trophy for pictures during the ceremony.

The opening match of the series between the two teams will be played on February 11. Remaining two matches will be played on Feb 13 and 14.

Players from both teams are conducting practice sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Earlier, Pakistan whitewashed the visiting Protease in Test series.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (C), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.