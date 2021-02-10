PAKvSA – Trophy for T20I series unveiled
Share
LAHORE – The trophy for the T20 International cricket series between Pakistan and South Africa was unveiled at a ceremony on Wednesday.
The captains for both the teams – Pakistan’s Babar Azam and South Africa’s Quinton D Kcock – posed with the trophy for pictures during the ceremony.
🇿🇦 🏆 🇵🇰 #PAKvSA | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/vAfgchffXJ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 10, 2021
The opening match of the series between the two teams will be played on February 11. Remaining two matches will be played on Feb 13 and 14.
Players from both teams are conducting practice sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Earlier, Pakistan whitewashed the visiting Protease in Test series.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood
South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (C), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.
PAKvSA: Pakistan clean sweeps Proteas in ... 02:19 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan etched their name in the books of history with the Test series clean sweep over South ...
- Pakistan hails Sri Lanka’s decision to end forced cremation of ...08:51 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Vote-purchase big question mark over politicians’ credibility, says ...08:33 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- PAKvSA – Trophy for T20I series unveiled07:00 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan’s all relevant sectors contributed in COVID-19 fight, says ...06:43 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
-
- Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal gets candid in her latest interview05:57 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' tops YouTube trends05:06 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- 'Zindagi Tamasha' out of Oscars 2021 race04:46 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021