PAKvSA: Pakistan clean sweeps Proteas in two-match Test series
02:19 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan etched their name in the books of history with the Test series clean sweep over South Africa on Monday.
Proteas looked in pole position to actually win this match when the new ball was taken at 241 for 3. The new ball magic from Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi rocked them with the swing. Yasir then took the last. South Africa lost 7 for 33 runs after the new ball, and that’s 2-0 for Pakistan.
February 8, 2021
Hasan Ali took a match haul of 10 wickets to lead the side to their first Test series win against South Africa since 2003.
Simply brilliant from Hasan Ali! #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/fWDGJQIgkm— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 8, 2021
