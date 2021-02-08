NTS paper leaked on social media hours before test in KPK

Web Desk
02:50 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
NTS paper leaked on social media hours before test in KPK
PESHAWAR – Papers of recruitment for primary school teachers conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaked on social media hours before the exam.

According to the candidates, they saw the question paper for primary school teachers’ recruitment in Battagram on WhatsApp, several hours ahead of the scheduled test.

Candidates also alleged that the NTS exam papers have been leaked several times in recent months. Almost 25 percent of the candidates are recruited on merit through the NTS, while the remaining paid to get the job, but still the government is using this system for recruitment.

The candidates stated the role of authorities 'questionable' as they are also responsible for ruining the future of the youth. They demanded cancellation of the test, or else they would expand their protest.

On the other hand, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the paper leak and directed a probe to find culprits. He said no corruption will be tolerated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mariam Ansari ties knot with Owais Khan, son of Pakistan ex-captain
03:50 PM | 8 Feb, 2021

