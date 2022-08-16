FIFA suspends India’s football federation on its Independence Day

12:27 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
FIFA suspends India’s football federation on its Independence Day
Source: FIFA (website)
Share

FIFA, the global football body, has announced to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect on country’s Independence Day (August 15).

The governing body of FIA in a statement said that undue influence from third parties in the affairs of the Indian football organization led to the suspension.

The move will deprive India from hosting of upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to take place on October 11, 2022. The global body is considering the next steps regarding the upcoming event.

Back in May, the Supreme Court of India disbanded AIFF and appointed a three-member committee for three months to run the sports affairs, amend body’s election and conduct fresh election.

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA is of the view that there should not be any legal and political interference in matters of member federations.

FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan Football ... 08:28 PM | 30 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – FIFA, world football governing body, has lifted ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan vs Netherlands: First match of ODI ...
12:35 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Another medal for Pakistan at Islamic Games
12:21 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Babar Azam to be awarded with Sitar-e-Imtiaz
01:45 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
In a first, Pakistan adopts fastest growing sport ...
11:24 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis 2022: ...
09:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis ...
03:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on 25th death anniversary
11:43 AM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr