ICC announces revised ODI World Cup 2023 schedule 

The amended schedules for the major tournament in India is now available after two teams having qualified for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 through the qualifier in Zimbabwe.
Two teams who advanced to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India in 2023 are Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
According to ICC website ''Sri Lanka beat Netherlands in the Qualifier final in Harare and will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 7 October. They finish off their Group Stage campaign against New Zealand in Bengaluru on 9 November.''
It said, ''Netherlands, who finished runners-up in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe will open their campaign against Pakistan on 6 October in Hyderabad. Scott Edwards' side will finish off their Group Stage campaign against tournament hosts India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 11 November.''
The tournament will get underway with the heavyweight clash between defending champions England and New Zealand on 5 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final Group Stage encounter will see England face off against Pakistan at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.
According to the schedule, the first semi-final will be held on Wednesday, 15 November in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day each.
The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November with 20 November slated as the reserve day.
All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs.
ICC website said ''There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.''
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
