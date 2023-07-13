Search

ICC announces revised ODI World Cup 2023 schedule 

Web Desk 04:57 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
Source: ICC

The amended schedules for the major tournament in India is now available after two teams having qualified for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 through the qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Two teams who advanced to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India in 2023 are Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

According to ICC website ''Sri Lanka beat Netherlands in the Qualifier final in Harare and will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 7 October. They finish off their Group Stage campaign against New Zealand in Bengaluru on 9 November.''

It said, ''Netherlands, who finished runners-up in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe will open their campaign against Pakistan on 6 October in Hyderabad. Scott Edwards' side will finish off their Group Stage campaign against tournament hosts India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 11 November.''

The tournament will get underway with the heavyweight clash between defending champions England and New Zealand on 5 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final Group Stage encounter will see England face off against Pakistan at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. 

According to the schedule, the first semi-final will be held on Wednesday, 15 November in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day each. 

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November with 20 November slated as the reserve day.

All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs.

ICC website said ''There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.''

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announced; check all details here

