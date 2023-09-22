Watch: Pakistan’s sports celebs grace Shaheen Afridi’s walima ceremony

ISLAMABAD – The walima ceremony of Pakistani star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who married former captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi this week, was held in Islamabad on Thursday night.
It was for sure a star-studded event as a number of sports celebrities of Pakistan and other renowned figures attended it.
Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and others attended the walima ceremony.
Mere Yaar ke shaadi. Congratulations @iShaheenAfridi. Allah aap ki is nayee inning mein barkat daale. Ameen ???????? pic.twitter.com/4EkKOVHhei— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) September 21, 2023
Haris Rauf is attending his best friend’s walima. ????#ShaheenShahAfridi #HarisRauf #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/tvHj5QDO6b— Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) September 21, 2023
Congratulations @iShaheenAfridi. Wishing you a happy married life.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 21, 2023
And @SAfridiOfficial , beti ki shaadi bahut mubarak. pic.twitter.com/ZANY30WWTh
Beautiful evening at @iShaheenAfridi Wali— Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) September 21, 2023
Heartiest congratulations on your big day.
May Almighty bless you both with newer and safer days ahead.
Thanks for your kind remarks @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/QLIDs9CJlY
Babar Azam and Ramiz Raja reunited at the wedding of #ShaheenShahAfridi ❤️#BabarAzam???? | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/EW0LRL6DjS— Pakistani Shaheens Brigade (@ShaheensBrigade) September 21, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|296.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.75
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|783.43
|791.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.45
|40.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.39
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|954.31
|963.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|765.08
|773.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.09
|331.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
