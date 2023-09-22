Watch: Pakistan’s sports celebs grace Shaheen Afridi’s walima ceremony

ISLAMABAD – The walima ceremony of Pakistani star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who married former captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi this week, was held in Islamabad on Thursday night.

It was for sure a star-studded event as a number of sports celebrities of Pakistan and other renowned figures attended it.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and others attended the walima ceremony.

Mere Yaar ke shaadi. Congratulations @iShaheenAfridi. Allah aap ki is nayee inning mein barkat daale. Ameen ???????? pic.twitter.com/4EkKOVHhei — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) September 21, 2023

Congratulations @iShaheenAfridi. Wishing you a happy married life.

And @SAfridiOfficial , beti ki shaadi bahut mubarak. pic.twitter.com/ZANY30WWTh — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 21, 2023