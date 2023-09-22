Jannat Mirza’s family throws surprise party on her birthday

LAHORE – Pakistani social media sensation Jannat Mirza enjoys a massive fan following who obsessively stalk TikToker's beautiful looks on Instagram and other platforms. Her drop-dead gorgeous and glam looks have made her a fan favourite.

On September 14, she celebrated a significant milestone in her life as she turned 23, a birthday that coincided with yet another remarkable achievement: the completion of her fashion design degree.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared scintillating snapshots, portraying herself amidst a backdrop of golden and ebony balloons, alongside the centrepiece cake.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! My family gave me a beautiful surprise.... ALHAMDULILLAH I'm blessed with the besttt people around me!!! Thank you for making my day special... Also tomorrow I'll graduate too... so this birthday comes along with alot of amazing surprises .... ????" she captioned the post.

She threw another party for his friends on Thursday night (September 21) and it was attended by several TikTok stars, including Mishi Awais, Dr. Madiha, and MJ Ehsan.

Mirza looked stunning as she put on purple dress for the event amidst a backdrop of white ballons. She can be seen cutting white-coloured cake on the occasion.