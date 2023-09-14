Search

Lifestyle

Jannat Mirza celebrates birthday in style but fans miss Umar Butt 

Web Desk
04:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Jannat Mirza celebrates birthday in style but fans miss Umar Butt 
Source: Instagram

LAHORE – Pakistani social media sensation Jannat Mirza enjoys a massive fan following who obsessively stalk TikToker's beautiful looks on Instagram and other platforms. Her drop-dead gorgeous and glam looks have made her a fan favourite.

She is celebrating her 23rd birthday today (September) and the TikTok start has updated her fans about her birthday party on Instagram. 

The photos shared on social media showed the birthday girl wearing a brown dress while silver-black theme has been chosen for party decoration. 

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! My family gave me a beautiful surprise.... ALHAMDULILLAH I'm blessed with the besttt people around me!!!

“Thank you for making my day special... Also tomorrow I'll graduate too... so this birthday comes along with alot of amazing surprises,” she captioned the post. 

However, some of her fans missed her former beau Umar Butt. One of them also asked if Umar had come to the party. 

Jannat Mirza and Umar Butt was praised as a powerful celebrity couple but they ended their relationship earlier this year, leaving the fans shocked. 

Why did Jannat Mirza end her engagement with Umar Butt before marriage?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:22 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Inside Jannat Mirza's 23rd birthday bash

09:43 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Women participating in Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 anger top cleric, ...

09:26 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Saba Qamar has a no-compromise approach to personal hygiene and style

08:49 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Humaira Ali gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video

03:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's latest online interaction puts divorce ...

11:09 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Mahira Khan celebrates "big five" years of Mashion, excites fans with ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:45 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Sri Lanka need 219 runs to win

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.25 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.93 804.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 218.8 220.1
China Yuan CNY 41.22 41.62
Danish Krone DKK 43.08 43.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.28 38.63
Indian Rupee INR 3.62 3.73
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.8 979.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.07 64.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.8 178.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 778.3 786.3
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 82.32 83.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.98 27.28
Swiss Franc CHF 336.14 338.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.56

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 14 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: