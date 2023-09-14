Jannat Mirza celebrates birthday in style but fans miss Umar Butt 

LAHORE – Pakistani social media sensation Jannat Mirza enjoys a massive fan following who obsessively stalk TikToker's beautiful looks on Instagram and other platforms. Her drop-dead gorgeous and glam looks have made her a fan favourite.

She is celebrating her 23rd birthday today (September) and the TikTok start has updated her fans about her birthday party on Instagram.

The photos shared on social media showed the birthday girl wearing a brown dress while silver-black theme has been chosen for party decoration.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! My family gave me a beautiful surprise.... ALHAMDULILLAH I'm blessed with the besttt people around me!!!

“Thank you for making my day special... Also tomorrow I'll graduate too... so this birthday comes along with alot of amazing surprises,” she captioned the post.

However, some of her fans missed her former beau Umar Butt. One of them also asked if Umar had come to the party.

Jannat Mirza and Umar Butt was praised as a powerful celebrity couple but they ended their relationship earlier this year, leaving the fans shocked.