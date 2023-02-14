Pakistani celebrities pour in Valentine's Day wishes for their loved ones

All over the world, millions of people are celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. Valentine's falls on the 14th of February every year when people not only spend time with their partners but also wish their close people in order to express their love for them. The specific day is primarily for couples and has been enjoyed by a number of people including Hollywood to Lollywood celebrities to honor their lovers.

For starters, Valentine's Day is observed in memory of a martyred Saint, Valentine, who was the advocate of love. The day is also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine.

While every day is Valentine's day for those in love, 14th February helps people send sweet wishes to their spouses, send greeting cards, and gift their special ones, ending with a candlelight dinner.

Just like every other year, Lollywood's lovebirds and celebrity couples extended their heartfelt wishes to their beloveds.

These prominent figures included Aiman Khan, Sadaf Kanwal, Mariyam Nafees, Ghana Ali, and many others sharing gorgeous pictures with their spouses on Valentine’s Day.