Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani celebrities pour in Valentine's Day wishes for their loved ones

Noor Fatima 10:37 PM | 14 Feb, 2023
Pakistani celebrities pour in Valentine's Day wishes for their loved ones

All over the world, millions of people are celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. Valentine's falls on the 14th of February every year when people not only spend time with their partners but also wish their close people in order to express their love for them. The specific day is primarily for couples and has been enjoyed by a number of people including Hollywood to Lollywood celebrities to honor their lovers.

For starters, Valentine's Day is observed in memory of a martyred Saint, Valentine, who was the advocate of love. The day is also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine.

While every day is Valentine's day for those in love, 14th February helps people send sweet wishes to their spouses, send greeting cards, and gift their special ones, ending with a candlelight dinner. 

Just like every other year, Lollywood's lovebirds and celebrity couples extended their heartfelt wishes to their beloveds.

These prominent figures included Aiman Khan, Sadaf Kanwal, Mariyam Nafees, Ghana Ali, and many others sharing gorgeous pictures with their spouses on Valentine’s Day. 

Shahroz Sabzwari showers love on Sadaf Kanwal on Valentine's Day

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

SRK sends a sweet message to Iffat Omar on Valentine's Day

11:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Shahroz Sabzwari showers love on Sadaf Kanwal on Valentine's Day

07:28 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Atiqa Odho calls for screening of Arabic-dubbed Pakistani dramas in Saudi Arabia

07:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Mohib Mirza makes lighthearted joke about Valentine's Day

07:47 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed celebrate Valentine's Day in style

03:50 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Pakistani stars mourn the loss of iconic orator Zia Mohyeddin

12:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8, Match 2: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings

11:58 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 14th February 2023

08:56 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.

Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.

Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.

The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Feb-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-14-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Karachi PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Islamabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Peshawar PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Quetta PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sialkot PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Attock PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujranwala PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Jehlum PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Multan PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Bahawalpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujrat PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nawabshah PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Chakwal PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Hyderabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nowshehra PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sargodha PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Faisalabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Mirpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: