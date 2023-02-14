SRK sends a sweet message to Iffat Omar on Valentine's Day

The cross-over in Bollywood and Lollywood that nobody expected in their wildest dreams has just blown away the internet. While actors from both fraternities tend to congratulate each other on their success, it is quite rare to be mentioned by the 'Baadshah of Bollywood' — Shah Rukh Khan — let alone to receive a wish from him keeping in view of the hectic schedule he has. Breaking any and all records previously, Lollywood's former supermodel Iffat Omar just got her best wishes from the Raees star.

What is more surprising is the fact that the Baazigar actor wished the diva on Valentine's Day. In his video message shared on Twitter, Khan stated, "Assalam o Alaikum Iffat Omar! This is Shahrukh and I am wishing you lots of love, lots of happiness, and lots of goodness. May you get success in whatever you do. Stay happy."

Much like any regular person's reaction, the Mohabbat Aag Si actress was ecstatic and quickly responded, "SRK, the two seconds of your life that you gave me are the happiest moments of my life." Superstar, congratulations to you on the success of Pathan.'

@iamsrk 2 seconds of your life you gave is one of the happiest moment of my life❤️❤️ Congrats on the success of #Pathaan superstar ???? pic.twitter.com/m38OW0L4Tb — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) February 14, 2023

However sweet and heartwarming the best wishes were, social media users have been divided into polarized opinions where some people are appreciating SRK's gesture — like actress Ghana Ali being happy for Omar — and others are skeptical of the video message's date.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Jawan, Tiger 3, and Dunki.

On the other hand, Omar was recently seen in Mehar Posh, Berukhi, and Aye Musht-E-Khaak.