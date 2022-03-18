Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan spent his first-ever salary?
Web Desk
05:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan spent his first-ever salary?
Source: @iamsrk (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rose to unprecedented fame and is the ultimate king of romance with a massive fan following all across the globe.

However, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star was not always ruling hearts and living like a royalty. He had a burgeoning list of adversities before he made it big in Bollywood.

In a throwback interview, SRK revealed that his first-ever salary was only 50 rupees which he made as an usher at the Pankaj Udhas Concert.

The fascinating part is that he decided to spend his first salary on a journey to the Taj Mahal. After buying tickets, he was only left with enough money to buy a beverage - lassi.

The Dilwale star said that when he bought lassi but unfortunately a fly fell in it. He took the fly out and drank the lassi due to which he kept vomiting all the way back.

The Bollywood King said that he had to face some difficulties, at the beginning of his career to make a name for himself in the industry.

On the work front, SRK is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming thriller Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the cinemas in January 2023. The film is made on a whopping budget of over INR200 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan's transformation in leaked pics ... 11:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has left his massive fan following amazed with his impressive body transformation in ...

More From This Category
Tuba Anwar reveals her future plans after divorce ...
06:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah's new dance videos go ...
05:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Ahad Raza Mir all set for Hollywood debut with ...
08:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Katrina Kaif’s new beach photos go viral
04:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Fawad Khan's absence from Ms Marvel's trailer ...
05:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Is this Pervez Musharraf pictured with Sanjay ...
03:46 PM | 17 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tuba Anwar reveals her future plans after divorce with Aamir Liaquat in latest interview
06:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr