Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan spent his first-ever salary?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rose to unprecedented fame and is the ultimate king of romance with a massive fan following all across the globe.

However, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star was not always ruling hearts and living like a royalty. He had a burgeoning list of adversities before he made it big in Bollywood.

In a throwback interview, SRK revealed that his first-ever salary was only 50 rupees which he made as an usher at the Pankaj Udhas Concert.

The fascinating part is that he decided to spend his first salary on a journey to the Taj Mahal. After buying tickets, he was only left with enough money to buy a beverage - lassi.

The Dilwale star said that when he bought lassi but unfortunately a fly fell in it. He took the fly out and drank the lassi due to which he kept vomiting all the way back.

The Bollywood King said that he had to face some difficulties, at the beginning of his career to make a name for himself in the industry.

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

On the work front, SRK is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming thriller Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the cinemas in January 2023. The film is made on a whopping budget of over INR200 crores.