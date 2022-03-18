Emirates Red Crescent sets new world record for the largest single humanitarian donation
Web Desk
06:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Emirates Red Crescent sets new world record for the largest single humanitarian donation
Source: WAM
The Emirates Red Crescent has created a new Guinness World Records for the largest single humanitarian donation in the world as it paid over Dh8 million to treat a Syrian child.

The Syrian child, Julie Ahmed Nasser, is suffering from a rare disease. Julie's mother requested help in a video that was stormed the social media. She explained that her child suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, and the inability to breathe, walk, stand, eat or even sit without the help of others.

In response, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU) Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary Chairperson of the ERC, instructed the ERC to cover Julie's medical treatment.

Furthermore, they instructed that Julie is provided with the highest standards of healthcare treatment in one of the country's hospitals.

The ERC responded to the directives of Fatima with a comprehensive treatment programme that helped Julie receive the necessary treatment at Al Jalila Specialty Hospital in Dubai.

Moreover, the ERC recently received a Guinness World Records certificate from the group's representative in Dubai.

