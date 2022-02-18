‘Withdraw all forces from Syria,’ Russia tells US amid Ukraine standoff

MOSCOW – Russia has reiterated its demand that the US should withdraw its occupation forces from Syria, saying the presence of foreign elements threatens stability in the region.

Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in an interview said that Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty should be respected.

The presence of occupation forces threatens regional stability and creates hurdles in the settlement of the displaced persons and reconstruction of the country.

He emphasised the participation of Syrians in dialogue on the basis of their country’s territorial integrity and independence.

The statement comes as ties between Moscow and Washington have further heightened due to soaring tensions over Ukraine.