Karachi woman gives birth to quintuplets

KARACHI – A woman gave birth to five babies simultaneously at a private hospital in Baldia Town, Karachi.

According to hospital authorities, the babies were born prematurely, resulting in extremely low birth weights. Due to complications at birth, including difficulty in breathing, the newborns were immediately provided with oxygen support.

Medical staff are closely monitoring the condition of the infants, and efforts are underway to ensure their stabilization and recovery. The hospital has confirmed that specialized care is being provided to all five babies.

Earlier this year, a woman from Bannu also gave birth to five babies simultaneously at a private maternity home and surgical center.

Surgeon Dr Waheed Ur Rehman, who performed the surgery, stated that the newborns include three sons and two daughters.

He further confirmed that both the mother and the babies are healthy and doing well.