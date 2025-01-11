New School Timings for Lahore, other Punjab cities after Winter Holidays

LAHORE – Students are set to return to schools on January 13 Monday after the end of Winter Vacations, and the provincial authorities announced a relaxation in the uniform requirement for students in light of cold wave.

This temporary adjustment will be in effect from January 13 to February 15, 2025, to accommodate young learners amid biting cold weather as temperature plunged to single digits.

New Schools Timings in Punjab

According to new schedule, schools will operate from 9 AM to 2 PM on weekdays, Monday to Thursday, and on Fridays, the working hours will be shortened, running from 9 AM to 12 PM.

This change comes amid winter break schedule adjustments and aims to ensure that students remain comfortable while attending school during the colder months.