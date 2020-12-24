Humayun Saeed pens down a birthday note for wife Samina

Humayun and Samina are one of the most powerful couples in the industry, with both having a number of successful production credits under their belt. The power-duo behind Jawani Phir Nahi Ani franchise and Punjab Nahi Jaungi have been each other's strongest support.

The 49-year-old superstar articulated his love for his wife Samina in a sweet birthday post. The Mera Pass Tum Ho superstar took to his Instagram uploading a picture with his better-half, penning down an endearing note:

"Happy Birthday Samina! Thank you for being there through thick and thin. I wouldn't be the man I am today without you. Thank you for making every day better than the last. May we have many many more years of health, success and happiness together."

He concluded the caption, "You complete me and for that I love you."