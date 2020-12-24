Humayun Saeed pens down a birthday note for wife Samina
Web Desk
06:21 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Humayun Saeed pens down a birthday note for wife Samina
Share

Humayun and Samina are one of the most powerful couples in the industry, with both having a number of successful production credits under their belt. The power-duo behind Jawani Phir Nahi Ani franchise and Punjab Nahi Jaungi have been each other's strongest support.

The 49-year-old superstar articulated his love for his wife Samina in a sweet birthday post. The Mera Pass Tum Ho superstar took to his Instagram uploading a picture with his better-half, penning down an endearing note:

"Happy Birthday Samina! Thank you for being there through thick and thin. I wouldn't be the man I am today without you. Thank you for making every day better than the last. May we have many many more years of health, success and happiness together."

He concluded the caption, "You complete me and for that I love you."

Humayun Saeed’s brother Salman ties the knot 12:39 PM | 26 Sep, 2020

Superstar Humayun Saeed’s younger brother, Salman Saeed got hitched in a private ceremony last night. The ...

More From This Category
#The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from ...
06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar stun at Fiza ...
05:17 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistani celebs pay tribute to Noor Jehan on ...
02:57 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Moin Akhter remembered on 70th birth anniversary
02:15 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Gal Gadot confirms she was part of ...
11:16 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ...
11:09 AM | 24 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming its the ultimate ...
06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr