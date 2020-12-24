The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming its the ultimate Daaghon Ka Champion!

Surf Excel has become the talk of the town as its enhanced variant claims to remove the toughest of stains, which gave rise to the #100HourDaaghBillboard in Lahore: not just any kind of billboard, but one you could stain and then wash. A giant t-shirt on the billboard was stained with multiple substances like mud, ketchup etc, most of which young children tend to drop onto their clothes.

To check whether the new Surf Excel lives up to its claim of being the #DaaghonKaChampion, the 100 Hour Daagh Billboard activity kicked off on 13th December, with the Guinness world record holder and Pakistan’s female football team captain, Hajra Khan alongside young footballers who dunked footballs on staining materials, shooting it towards the giant t-shirt.

Hajra Khan went live via her Instagram account on Day 1, enticing her followers not just from Pakistan but across the globe to virtually take part in the fun-filled activity. Just before wrapping up Day 1, the shirt was transitioned from being pristine to ketchup, mud and green gravy dominated giant piece of cloth.

The shirt was further stained using caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, mud and squash as the second day approached. To make the activity more engaging, the stains were placed using a slingshot, giant paintbrush and stain guns, ensuring the daagh to be tough on the shirt. A point reached giant t-shirt was no more white in colour but had different patterns of stains on it.

Surf Excel kept its “Daagh” game strong, ensuring the stains become as “Sakht and Sookhay” as possible as the third day saw a light-hearted touch where Momin Saqib and Bilal Bin Saqib arrived to play their role in drying the 48-hour old stains. The brother duo, dried the stains using steam irons, leaf blowers and a life-sized fan!

The moment for which everyone anxiously waited for- Day 4 finally arrived with a plethora of stains hijacking the giant t-shirt for 100 hours. Each stain on the shirt was tougher than ever, ready to challenge the “Daaghon Ka Champion”. The giant shirt was now removed and placed inside a SurfExcel branded washing machine, creating nail-biting moments for the celeb mom, Juggun Kazim and Arsh, as they experienced the grand wash at the outdoor arena of Packages mall. A few moments later, Juggun enthusiastically led the countdown as the shirt was being placed back on the billboard, but this time, - lo and behold - it was completely pristine! Confetti, loud cheers and excitement clearly showcased the celebratory moment, being experienced by live streamers along with the faces on-ground. Surf Excel proved to be the ultimate Daaghon Ka Champion, assuring its users to rely on the detergent even when the toughest of stains hijack their clothes!

A successful campaign wrapped up with the now pristine white T-shirt proudly upon the giant billboard - a testament to all that Surf Excel’s new Stain Lifter Technology is the answer for the toughest, dried, and left in stains. All hail the Champion!