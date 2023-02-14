Shahroz Sabzwari showers love on Sadaf Kanwal on Valentine's Day

As millions of people around the world are celebrating Valentine's Day, confessing their love and surprising their partners, Lollywood actor Shahroz Sabzwari set the bar higher for all the men wanting to surprise their women.
The 37-year-old star isn't shy of showing his love for his supermodel wife, Sadaf Kanwal, and made sure to go above and beyond on this special day.
While Sabzwari and Kanwal both didn't pay much attention to Valentine's Day previously, their marriage made them realize how special this day is for both of them. The Shareek-e-Hayat actor spoiled his gorgeous wifey with a bouquet of red roses as she twirled in a breathtaking red dress.
Though the Kahani Raima Aur Manahil Ki star took the most cliched ways to romanticize the day, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram to show the surprise her beau had for her.
Kanwal captioned the photos, “didn’t think Valentine’s Day was a thing, until Shahroz walked in with a red box and a red outfit and red roses! I love this man!”
The duo has always been pretty expressive when it comes to PDA and doesn't let a chance slip where they can shower each other with love and expensive gifts.
Social media users showed love for Shahroz's sweet gesture.
The lovebirds of Lollywood tied the knot in 2020 at an intimate ceremony. They are parents to a daughter, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari, who was born in 2022. Shahroz also has another daughter Nooreh Sabzwari with his ex-wife and actress Syra Yousuf.
On the work front, Sabzwari will be next seen in Babylicious alongside his ex-wife Syra.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Feb-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-14-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.