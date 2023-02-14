Shahroz Sabzwari showers love on Sadaf Kanwal on Valentine's Day

As millions of people around the world are celebrating Valentine's Day, confessing their love and surprising their partners, Lollywood actor Shahroz Sabzwari set the bar higher for all the men wanting to surprise their women.

The 37-year-old star isn't shy of showing his love for his supermodel wife, Sadaf Kanwal, and made sure to go above and beyond on this special day.

While Sabzwari and Kanwal both didn't pay much attention to Valentine's Day previously, their marriage made them realize how special this day is for both of them. The Shareek-e-Hayat actor spoiled his gorgeous wifey with a bouquet of red roses as she twirled in a breathtaking red dress.

Though the Kahani Raima Aur Manahil Ki star took the most cliched ways to romanticize the day, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram to show the surprise her beau had for her.

Kanwal captioned the photos, “didn’t think Valentine’s Day was a thing, until Shahroz walked in with a red box and a red outfit and red roses! I love this man!”

The duo has always been pretty expressive when it comes to PDA and doesn't let a chance slip where they can shower each other with love and expensive gifts.

Social media users showed love for Shahroz's sweet gesture.

The lovebirds of Lollywood tied the knot in 2020 at an intimate ceremony. They are parents to a daughter, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari, who was born in 2022. Shahroz also has another daughter Nooreh Sabzwari with his ex-wife and actress Syra Yousuf.

On the work front, Sabzwari will be next seen in Babylicious alongside his ex-wife Syra.