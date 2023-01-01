WATCH – Sadaf Kanwal tells what's the 'right age' for marriage

Marriage and family are two important aspects of life, especially in the South Asian culture. Whether you belong to the working or elite class, you are always under pressure to get hitched and start a family. Career-oriented women are pressurised to give up their identity and become housewives.

Pakistani actress Sadaf Kanwal has always been open about her belief about the institution of marriage, and how women should treat their families without giving up their careers.

Although the supermodel has often been giving eyebrow-raising statements, which landed her in hot waters, the 29-year-old recently made an appearance on a show titled Hasna Mana Hai and explained her 'outdated and conventional' beliefs about the relationship between a husband and wife and vice versa.

Kanwal, who is proud and open about "conservative ideas of marriage", never lets trolling and criticism take a toll on her. While the Balu Mahi actress is a staunch believer that a woman should take care of her husband and the husband should shower his wife with gifts, the Alif star shared her two cents on the 'right age' to tie the knot.

Though the Meka Aur Susral famed actress enjoys her married life, Kanwal suggested that people should succeed in their lives before beginning a new chapter in life. The 2019 LSA Model of the Year recipient lamented how young girls are deluded about the reality of marriage.

Kanwal also advised young girls to focus on their academic progress and careers rather than fantasizing about a luxurious wedding which isn't the only aspect of a happy married life.

Married to actor Shahroz Sabzwari, Kanwal has been the subject of public scrutiny after the couple announced their marriage. Social media users alleged that Sabzwari deceived his ex-wife, Syra Yousuf, to marry Kanwal.

However, the couple cleared the air and said that baseless allegations harm the parties involved. The couple later revealed that they first met in Norway during an award show where they instantly clicked. They are parents to an adorable daughter, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.

On the work front, Kanwal was recently seen in Apni Apni Love Story, Alif and Lockdown.