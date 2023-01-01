Did Mohib Mirza tie the knot again?

Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza, whose marital life has been the center of attention, recently addressed the much-speculated rumours. The Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley actor appeared in a television TV program where the host, curious as everyone else, asked the Shehr-e-Zaat famed actor about his marital status.

Upon being asked a bunch of questions, the Shab-e-Arzoo Ka Alam star smirked and look to the side while nodding, hinting at his second marriage. The Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar actor said, "I am married, Alhamdulillah. I am not alone in life."

Although Mirza confirmed his marriage, he did not reveal any details about his spouse. However, social media users have been speculating for quite some time that Mirza tied the knot with his Ishrat made in China co-star Sanam Saeed. The supposed couple has shared the screen before in Bachaana and Deedan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohib Mirza (@mohibmirza)

It should be remembered that the Yeh Shadi Nahi Ho Sakti star parted ways with his ex-wife and actress Aamina Sheikh in 2019. This couple was married for 14 years. Mirza and Sheikh got married in 2005 and have a daughter.

On the work front, Mirza was seen in Firaaq, Deedan, Dil Ruba, Dushman e Jaan, and Neeli Zinda Hai.